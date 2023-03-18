Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two people dead and four wounded, authorities said.

Emergency dispatchers told reporters that officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city’s south side. One person died at the scene, and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead there, dispatchers said.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The ages of the victims and other details weren’t immediately available. No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The repaired crawl space access where a regnant woman fell through the floor last month.
Colorado family decides to move out of their Fort Carson housing after pregnant woman falls through floor
Massive sinkhole in Montezuma, CO.
Massive sinkhole swallows Jeep in Colorado
A bill that would give renters more protections from evictions in Colorado is headed to the...
Renters rights bill could make it a lot more difficult for landlords to evict their tenants
Kayla Mitchell, 26, was sentenced to six years in Community Corrections in the death of her...
Southern Colorado woman sentenced to 6 years in community corrections in death of 19-month-old nephew
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting on Conquista drive in southern Colorado...
1 injured in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - Ukraine and Russia have agreed to extend a grain shipment deal.
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world’s poor
El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
Colorado sheriff makes big changes to how they train new recruits
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
3.17.23
WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff's Office making training changes
Warming up next week!
Sunnier skies this weekend