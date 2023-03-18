One person injured in shooting in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after several reports of shots fired in a neighborhood in the southeast part of the city.

Multiple emergency crews were on scene late Friday night.

According to CSPD, one person was hit in the leg at a home along Conquista Drive. That’s just north of Fountain and Murray not far from the Colorado Springs Airport.

Police say they’re looking for a suspect vehicle, but a description is not immediately available.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

