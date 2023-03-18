Club Q hero to be honored by Red Cross of Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Richard Fierro, one of the people police say disarmed and took down the alleged gunman the night of the Club Q tragedy, will be honored by the American Red Cross Saturday night for his actions.

According to the American Red Cross of Colorado, Fierro will receive the Lifesaving Military Hero of the Year Award at the organization’s Heroes Soirée. Fierro, an Army veteran, was visiting Club Q with his wife, his daughter and her boyfriend, and family friends in November when shots were fired in the club, killing five. Fierro’s daughter’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those killed.

The Red Cross’s Rocky Mountain Heroes Soirée will be held from 6-9 p.m. in Denver. Event information, as well as a livestream link to the event, can be found here.

