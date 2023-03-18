Club Q hero to be honored by Red Cross of Colorado

Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Richard Fierro speaks to the public about what happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs.(CNN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Richard Fierro, one of the people police say disarmed and took down the alleged gunman the night of the Club Q tragedy, will be honored by the American Red Cross Saturday night for his actions.

According to the American Red Cross of Colorado, Fierro will receive the Lifesaving Military Hero of the Year Award at the organization’s Heroes Soirée. Fierro, an Army veteran, was visiting Club Q with his wife, his daughter and her boyfriend, and family friends in November when shots were fired in the club, killing five. Fierro’s daughter’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those killed.

The Red Cross’s Rocky Mountain Heroes Soirée will be held from 6-9 p.m. in Denver. Event information, as well as a livestream link to the event, can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The repaired crawl space access where a regnant woman fell through the floor last month.
Colorado family decides to move out of their Fort Carson housing after pregnant woman falls through floor
Massive sinkhole in Montezuma, CO.
Massive sinkhole swallows Jeep in Colorado
New Havana Grill shooting 3/18/2023
2 shot at northeast Colorado Springs restaurant
A bill that would give renters more protections from evictions in Colorado is headed to the...
Renters rights bill could make it a lot more difficult for landlords to evict their tenants
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting on Conquista drive in southern Colorado...
1 injured in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

El Paso County Sheriff vehicle.
Colorado sheriff makes big changes to how they train new recruits
3.17.23
WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff's Office making training changes
Warming up next week!
Sunnier skies this weekend
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting on Conquista drive in southern Colorado...
1 injured in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood