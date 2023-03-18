2 shot at northeast Colorado Springs restaurant

New Havana Grill shooting 3/18/2023
New Havana Grill shooting 3/18/2023(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:05 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot at a northeast Colorado Springs restaurant.

Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the New Havana Grill near Academy and Maizeland to a shooting. Police say two people were shot with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say after a disturbance between bar patrons, one person went to a car in the parking lot and shot multiple rounds back towards the entrance of the bar, before leaving the area.

No suspect information has been released Saturday morning. We will update this article as we learn more.

