2 shot at northeast Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot at a northeast Colorado Springs restaurant.

Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the New Havana Grill near Academy and Maizeland to a shooting. Police say two people were shot with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say after a disturbance between bar patrons, one person went to a car in the parking lot and shot multiple rounds back towards the entrance of the bar, before leaving the area.

No suspect information has been released Saturday morning. We will update this article as we learn more.

