“There’s no way of replacing him”: Pueblo family mourns father of six

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo family is speaking out in memory of a father who was shot and killed in Southern Colorado earlier this month.

Joseph Vigil, 38, died following a shooting on March 4th in Pueblo. The Pueblo Police Department tells us one suspect, Pablo Carillo, is in custody. But another, Mario Valenzuela, is still wanted and on the run.

The family says they want answers.

Midnight, Friday night, marks two weeks since Joseph’s death. Tuesday, his family held his funeral.

“He [Angelo, owner of Romero’s] has a Harley that carries this carriage; it’s a wood carriage with glass, and we put Joseph’s casket in there, and he got to ride away on a Harley,” Regina Cherry, the mother of Joseph Vigil, said.

The Vigil family says Joseph was a family man with a good heart who did not deserve to die so soon.

“Ambitious, strong, protective, smart, a go-getter, a big heart” are the words the Vigil family used to describe Joseph Vigil.

With six kids left behind, the mothers of his children said his legacy would not be forgotten.

“I promise to raise your girls with integrity, and we will never forget you,” wife Ashley Vigil said.

“It’s really special that we got this little guy [references to baby],” Noelle Solano, the mother to one of Joseph’s kids, said. “It’s a very special gift that we will carry, Joseph, forever.”

With details still being uncovered, the family said Joseph had just left a local bar and was walking down a nearby street before being shot and killed in front of a Sonic. Police say they believe he was targeted.

“It was heinous,” sister Kendra Vigil said. “And when I showed up, they were trying to give him CPR, and he was already gone.”

“They [the two suspects] started down the street, he was walking back, and they shot him,” the Vigil family explained. “And then they came back around and then taunted him right here and shot him dead.”

Working as a local barber, Joseph was well-known and appreciated in the community.

“His shoes were way too big to be filled,” Kendra said. “There’s no way of replacing him. He was unique.”

Joseph’s mom tells me she is at peace knowing her son is in Heaven.

“I love you, son; you made me the proudest mother in the world,” Regina said. “I am so proud and happy to be on your team.”

Now, the family wants both suspects behind bars.

“Mario surrender yourself,” Regina said. “You own up to what you did and be a man. Do what’s right.”

“I miss him a lot,” Kendra said. “I am never going to stop fighting for my brother.”

Pueblo Police are still investigating. Mario Valenzuela is still wanted as a suspect. If you have any information, Pueblo Police ask you call the department or Crimestoppers at 719-542-7867 right away.

