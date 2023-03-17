Southern Colorado woman sentenced to 6 years in community corrections in death of 19-month-old nephew

Kayla Mitchell, 26, was sentenced to six years in Community Corrections in the death of her 19-month-old nephew Maverick Mitchell.
Kayla Mitchell, 26, was sentenced to six years in Community Corrections in the death of her 19-month-old nephew Maverick Mitchell.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -A woman in Pueblo County was sentenced to six years in community corrections Friday in the 2018 death of her 19-month-old nephew.

Kayla Mitchell, 26, was babysitting Maverick Mitchell in November 2018 when he suffered serious injuries that officials determined to be the result of child abuse. Maverick died from these injuries days later in a Colorado Springs hospital.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested Kayla Mitchell in September 2021 on a warrant for child abuse resulting in death.

The Colorado Department of Corrections describes Community Corrections as “a sentencing or placement alternative, in lieu of prison incarceration, for felony offenders. Participating in a Community Corrections program requires the offender to change his or her behavior, while allowing some restricted privileges to access the community.”

