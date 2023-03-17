Pueblo declares temporary housing and shelter emergency ahead of expected cold

City of Pueblo
By Lauren Watson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Pueblo announced Friday that officials had declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency ahead of expected low temperatures.

The declaration will be in effect from Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. Officials said that during this period, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the teens this weekend. For an up-to-date forecast, click here.

