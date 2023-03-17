Pueblo declares temporary housing and shelter emergency ahead of expected cold

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Pueblo announced Friday that officials had declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency ahead of expected low temperatures.

The declaration will be in effect from Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 19. Officials said that during this period, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the teens this weekend. For an up-to-date forecast, click here.

A cold weekend is predicted. See below for emergency shelter dates. pic.twitter.com/Imc2G1aooc — Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) March 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.