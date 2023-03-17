Man pleads guilty to trying to hire someone to kill wife

Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and...
Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and reported that the man had complained about the restraining order and asked for assistance in killing his wife, prosecutors said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who tried to hire a contract killer to kill his wife after she sought a restraining order against him instead asked an undercover federal agent to do the job, authorities said.

Massimo Marenghi, 56, faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing after pleading guilty on Thursday in federal court to murder for hire, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said.

Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and reported that Marenghi had complained about the restraining order and asked for assistance in killing his wife, prosecutors said.

Federal investigators directed that person to introduce Marenghi to an undercover agent posing as a contract killer.

Marenghi met with the agent in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, discussed a price of $10,000, and provided the agent with a photo of his wife’s home and explained how to evade surveillance.

At a second meeting, he provided the agent with a $1,500 deposit, a photograph of his wife, a description of her car, details about her work schedule, and indicating when he would have custody of their children, which he said would be the “best time for the construction work to start.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill that would give renters more protections from evictions in Colorado is headed to the...
Renters rights bill could make it a lot more difficult for landlords to evict their tenants
Massive sinkhole in Montezuma, CO.
Massive sinkhole swallows Jeep in Colorado
"Snakebit Bandit"
WANTED: ‘Snakebit Bandit’ sought by authorities in Colorado
Missing woman from Blanca.
MISSING: Woman last heard from by family in January could be in Colorado
Denver police officer arrested on theft charges

Latest News

A COS athlete is breaking barriers at the local U.S. Taekwondo Center
WATCH - A COS athlete is breaking barriers at the local U.S. Taekwondo Center
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
March Madness bracket totally busted? You’re not alone
FILE - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett, also attended a...
Biden hosts Irish prime minister on St. Patrick’s Day