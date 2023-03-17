Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60, reports say

(Gray News) - Actor Lance Reddick, known for roles on the TV series “The Wire” and the “John Wick” film series, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 60 years old.

Variety reported Reddick’s representatives confirmed his death Friday, attributing it to natural causes.

He appeared in all 60 episodes of the celebrated HBO series “The Wire,” playing Baltimore police Lt. Cedric Daniels. Reddick also appeared as Charon in all of the “John Wick” movies, including the most recent that is set to release in theaters Thursday.

