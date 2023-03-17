Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update

Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.(Justin Bieber/Instagram via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Justin Bieber is all smiles again after suffering from a condition that left him partially paralyzed.

The superstar singer posted a story to Instagram with the words, “wait for it.” The video then showed Bieber fully smiling.

He had been unable to smile since last June when he announced he was suffering from facial paralysis due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

It’s a rare neurological disorder that occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head and near the inner ear.

It initially caused Bieber to postpone the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour. It was announced in March that the rest of the tour had been canceled.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill that would give renters more protections from evictions in Colorado is headed to the...
Renters rights bill could make it a lot more difficult for landlords to evict their tenants
Massive sinkhole in Montezuma, CO.
Massive sinkhole swallows Jeep in Colorado
"Snakebit Bandit"
WANTED: ‘Snakebit Bandit’ sought by authorities in Colorado
Missing woman from Blanca.
MISSING: Woman last heard from by family in January could be in Colorado
Denver police officer arrested on theft charges

Latest News

A COS athlete is breaking barriers at the local U.S. Taekwondo Center
WATCH - A COS athlete is breaking barriers at the local U.S. Taekwondo Center
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to meet Putin as Beijing seeks bolder global role
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
March Madness bracket totally busted? You’re not alone
FILE - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett, also attended a...
Biden hosts Irish prime minister on St. Patrick’s Day