Colorado family decides to move out of their Fort Carson housing after pregnant woman falls through floor

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - A pregnant woman says she fell through her floor landing in the crawl space inside her military housing at Fort Carson and now the family is choosing to move out after months of back-and-forth with the property manager and the Army.

11 Call to Action investigators started looking into the claims after Jordan Martin called the newsroom with her concerns. Martin says since the family moved into the rental they have had a nearly three-year ordeal trying to get maintenance issues resolved with their property management company, Balfour Beatty Communities.

“I was grabbing some paper towels, and I fell straight through, it was just a cloud of dust that came up in my face,” Martin explained.

Martin suffered some bruising and scraps but says the emotional toll is much worse.

“I didn’t feel comfortable living here anymore. I was not being heard. Nothing is being done the way they treat residence is just absolutely terrible,” Martin added.

Balfour Beatty Communities provided 11 News this statement in response to the claims from the family:

“On February 9th, a resident submitted a work order about a leak. We responded immediately and found a leak in the crawl space beneath the house. Following the inspection, the resident stood on the crawl space hatch door located in a closet and did drop a few feet into the crawl space. Fortunately, she suffered no injuries. Upon detecting the leak, we immediately moved the family to temporary lodging while we undertook repairs. When the repairs were complete, our team and Army representatives walked the family through the home to conduct a final quality check and review all work performed. With all parties indicating they were satisfied, the family moved back into the home and no additional concerns were raised to us.

We understand the family has raised concerns about asbestos in the flooring material. Asbestos was commonly used in homes constructed before 1980. Our teams, guided by our environmental staff, conduct tests prior to performing repairs to ensure the work is performed safely and any hazardous material is properly handled. The home was also inspected by our team and the Army to confirm it was safe for the residents to return following the leak repairs; however, we understand the residents have now decided to move off-base.

Our primary concern is always the health and safety of our residents. We continue to work closely with our Army partners and Fort Carson Command to ensure that residents are safe and comfortable in their homes.”

Fort Carson command provided a statement on the issue to 11 News Thursday as well.

“Fort Carson Officials are aware of a complaint regarding on post housing. At the time of the incident, Directorate of Public Works Housing Division, as well as Environmental specialists, walked through the home with the family. All parties were satisfied with the completed work. We will continue to communicate with the family to help mitigate any further issues with Balfour Beatty Communities. Every Soldier and family deserve a safe, environmentally sound house to live in. The health, welfare and safety of our Soldiers and families is a top priority for Fort Carson.”

