Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked in top 5 zoos in North America

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Friday that it had once again been voted one of the top ten zoos in North America in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo took a top five spot in two different categories: #4 Best Zoo in North America and #2 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America, for the zoo’s Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit. This is a drop one spot from its 2022 ranking in the Best Zoo category and ties its highest ranking for Best Zoo Exhibit.

The 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Top Ten Best Zoos in North America, in ranking order, are:

1. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium - Omaha, Nebraska

2. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden - Cincinnati, Ohio

3. Brevard Zoo - Melbourne, Florida

4. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo - Colorado Springs, Colorado

5. Brookfield Zoo - Brookfield, Illinois

6. ZooTampa at Lowry Park - Tampa, Florida

7. Audubon Zoo - New Orleans, Louisiana

8. Saint Louis Zoo - St. Louis, Missouri

9. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium - Powell, Ohio

10. Indianapolis Zoo - Indianapolis, Indiana

Thanks to you, we were again ranked in the top five zoos in North America, in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Thank you!



