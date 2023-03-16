WANTED: Pueblo Police search for murder suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with tracking down a man suspected of murder.

The department shared a photo of the suspect, 20-year-old Mario Valenzuela, to social media earlier this month.

“Mr. Valenzuela should be considered armed and dangerous,” police wrote on social media. “If you see Mr. Valenzuela, do not approach him, and immediately contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502.”

Investigators have tied Valenzuela to a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. on March 4 just after midnight.

The victim was identified by the Pueblo County Coroner as 38-year-old Joseph Vigil.

A second suspect, Pablo Carillo, was taken into custody on the day of the shooting.

