WANTED: Pueblo Police search for murder suspect

Mario Valenzuela is suspected of murder.
(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking for help with tracking down a man suspected of murder.

The department shared a photo of the suspect, 20-year-old Mario Valenzuela, to social media earlier this month.

“Mr. Valenzuela should be considered armed and dangerous,” police wrote on social media. “If you see Mr. Valenzuela, do not approach him, and immediately contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502.”

Investigators have tied Valenzuela to a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of S. Santa Fe Ave. on March 4 just after midnight.

The victim was identified by the Pueblo County Coroner as 38-year-old Joseph Vigil.

A second suspect, Pablo Carillo, was taken into custody on the day of the shooting.

