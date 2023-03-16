U.S. Army parachute team member dies in training accident

This photo provided by the U.S. Army Parachute Team shows Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty...
This photo provided by the U.S. Army Parachute Team shows Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen. Kettenhofen, a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, died Monday, March 13, 2023, after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Fla.(U.S. Army Parachute Team via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMESTEAD, Florida (AP) — A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team has died after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday, the Army said in a news release. He joined the Golden Knights parachute team in 2020 and had over 1,000 jumps with the Army.

“The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander. He noted that Kettenhofen is being remembered “for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist.”

The accident remains under investigation. The Army said no additional details are available.

“Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend.”

The Golden Knights are made up of several expert teams, including parachute teams, aircraft pilots, and people behind the scenes who handle jump logistics.

Homestead Air Reserve Base is 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Miami.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill that would give renters more protections from evictions in Colorado is headed to the...
Renters rights bill could make it a lot more difficult for landlords to evict their tenants
Avalanche in Colorado on 3/15/23.
Avalanche closes Highway 24 in Colorado near Vail
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
2 Colorado Springs parents found guilty for the death of their child
"Snakebit Bandit"
WANTED: ‘Snakebit Bandit’ sought by authorities in Colorado
Julia Johnson
MISSING: Woman last seen in Colorado Feb. 21

Latest News

How beer and wine sales in larger stores are affecting liquor stores
WATCH - How beer and wine sales in larger stores are affecting liquor stores
Alcohol-related deaths are on the rise, according to the Center for Disease Control.
A deja vu in the world of alcohol sales: How freer wine sales will affect Colorado liquor stores
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Top teams tip off, how to watch first round
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine