State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information

Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police information. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Stephanie Simoni and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:47 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A trooper in Connecticut is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive state police information.

Connecticut authorities report on Jan. 9 they learned that 29-year-old trooper Mitchell Paz was possibly allowing third-party access to the state police reporting system.

Paz is accused of permitting his girlfriend, Amanda Marino, to access the state police reporting system. They said she was checking on the father, Shawn Roka, of her child’s alleged charges.

WFSB reports the investigation stemmed from a love triangle with the sharing of information hampering an ongoing state police investigation.

Roka is accused of selling drugs and Marino reportedly was using Paz’s laptop to find out information about who may have informed police about his reported crimes.

State police said they have computer evidence and revealing text messages between the parties involved.

According to authorities, Paz has been arrested and placed on administrative leave while the situation remains under investigation. He is facing charges that include computer crimes.

State police said Paz is scheduled in court on March 29.

Roka has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer crimes while Marino is facing computer crimes charges, authorities said.

Paz has been a member of the Connecticut State Police since 2015.

