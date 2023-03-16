Prescribed burn gets out of control, burns 18+ acres in Pueblo County

Firefighters work at a fire off Verde Road in south Pueblo County on March 15, 2023.+
Firefighters work at a fire off Verde Road in south Pueblo County on March 15, 2023.(Code 4 Photography)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A prescribed burn south of Pueblo got out of control Wednesday, scorching nearly 20 acres before firefighters knocked it down.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office got the 911 call just before 3 p.m.

“The caller ... reported a controlled burn had got away from them and it’s current size was unknown,” officials said.

As firefighters drove towards the scene in the 3600 block of Verde Road, they began seeing smoke several miles out. Winds were gusting as crews pulled up, but despite that, the fire was moving slowly. Crews were able to quickly get the upper hand, though they did remain on scene for hours mopping up hot spots among downed trees.

The area is very rural, and no structures were ever threatened.

There’s no word if the person conducting the burn will be cited.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill that would give renters more protections from evictions in Colorado is headed to the...
Renters rights bill could make it a lot more difficult for landlords to evict their tenants
Avalanche in Colorado on 3/15/23.
Avalanche closes Highway 24 in Colorado near Vail
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
2 Colorado Springs parents found guilty for the death of their child
"Snakebit Bandit"
WANTED: ‘Snakebit Bandit’ sought by authorities in Colorado
Julia Johnson
MISSING: Woman last seen in Colorado Feb. 21

Latest News

How beer and wine sales in larger stores are affecting liquor stores
WATCH - How beer and wine sales in larger stores are affecting liquor stores
3.16.23
Cold Thursday with snow around
COS was no exception to the increase in domestic violence during pandemic lockdowns
‘It knows no bounds’: Domestic violence increased globally during pandemic lockdowns, including in Colorado Springs
JDog Colorado Springs
Get ahead of Spring cleaning by decluttering first