Prescribed burn gets out of control, burns 18+ acres in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A prescribed burn south of Pueblo got out of control Wednesday, scorching nearly 20 acres before firefighters knocked it down.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office got the 911 call just before 3 p.m.

“The caller ... reported a controlled burn had got away from them and it’s current size was unknown,” officials said.

As firefighters drove towards the scene in the 3600 block of Verde Road, they began seeing smoke several miles out. Winds were gusting as crews pulled up, but despite that, the fire was moving slowly. Crews were able to quickly get the upper hand, though they did remain on scene for hours mopping up hot spots among downed trees.

The area is very rural, and no structures were ever threatened.

There’s no word if the person conducting the burn will be cited.

