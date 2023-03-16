MISSING: Woman last heard from by family in January could be in Colorado

BLANCA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in southern Colorado are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing woman.

On Thursday, the Blanca Police Department shared photos of 34-year-old Cynthia Sandoval explaining her family hasn’t heard from her since January.

“Her last known whereabouts were possibly in Pueblo, Colorado or Albuquerque, New Mexico,” police added in a social media post.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-589-5807.

The Town of Blanca is located in Costilla County.

