MISSING: Woman last heard from by family in January could be in Colorado

Missing woman from Blanca.
Missing woman from Blanca.(Blanca PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLANCA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in southern Colorado are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing woman.

On Thursday, the Blanca Police Department shared photos of 34-year-old Cynthia Sandoval explaining her family hasn’t heard from her since January.

“Her last known whereabouts were possibly in Pueblo, Colorado or Albuquerque, New Mexico,” police added in a social media post.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-589-5807.

The Town of Blanca is located in Costilla County.

