Massive sinkhole swallows Jeep in Colorado
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEWIS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt after a Jeep was swallowed by a massive sinkhole in Colorado this week.
The Lewis-Arriola Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the incident to social media on Thursday. The social media post explained firefighters were called to an area along Road P near Lewis. Lewis is on the southwest side of Colorado.
“Stay vigilant while driving across culverts/bridges,” the post by the fire department reads.
Officials with the county announced County Road P would be closed between Roads 21 and 22 for a period of time while the sinkhole is addressed.
