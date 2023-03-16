Massive sinkhole swallows Jeep in Colorado

Massive sinkhole in Montezuma, CO.
Massive sinkhole in Montezuma, CO.(Lewis-Arriola Volunteer Fire Department)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEWIS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt after a Jeep was swallowed by a massive sinkhole in Colorado this week.

The Lewis-Arriola Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the incident to social media on Thursday. The social media post explained firefighters were called to an area along Road P near Lewis. Lewis is on the southwest side of Colorado.

“Stay vigilant while driving across culverts/bridges,” the post by the fire department reads.

Officials with the county announced County Road P would be closed between Roads 21 and 22 for a period of time while the sinkhole is addressed.

Early morning call on rd P for washout/sinkhole. Thankfully there were no serious injuries. Stay vigilant while driving across culverts/bridges.

Posted by Lewis-Arriola Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, March 16, 2023

