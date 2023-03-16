Get ahead of Spring cleaning by decluttering first

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With Spring right around the corner, homeowners might want to hold off on busting out their mops and brooms and first get rid of the things in their homes taking up space.

“We all have a tendency, especially here in Colorado, to hermit up in the winter. Stockpile some things that maybe we don’t need, and you want to get that space back, so you can use it the rest of the year when it’s warm out,” said Michael Schwartz, co-owner of JDog Colorado Springs, a veteran owned junk removal and hauling company.

Decluttering before cleaning can help you keep your home tidy throughout the entire year.

Start by going through the room you use the most such as the kitchen, living room, and bedrooms. Physically hold items in you hand and ask if you need or want it anymore.

“Entertaining areas for sure, the backyard, living room, the kitchen, you want to declutter any surfaces, you want to get rid of any piles of junk, yard debris, bricks,” said Schwartz.

Get rid of toys your kids have outgrown, decorations no longer important to you, and clothes you never wear.

“You can also have 3 separate tubs for the ‘keep, donate, trash,’” explained Shelby Schwartz, co-owner of JDog Colorado Springs. “You can have different colored sticky notes and go through and tag 1 color for trash, 1 color for donate, 1 color for keep.”

Organizing what you plan to keep, donate, or toss will not only help you feel less overwhelmed in your decluttering process, but if you hire a company to haul your junk away, they’ll be able to take it away quicker.

However, Schwartz said that isn’t necessary. “We can take away any unwanted items or debris that you have laying around. You don’t even have to pick it up or take it anywhere, you can just have us show up, point us in the right direction and we’ll take care of the rest.”

While cleaning, take it one room at at time, stay organized, and ask for help if you need it. Decluttering might take longer than 1 day, but stick with it to make cleaning easier not just in the Spring, but all year.

