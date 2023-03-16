Fountain police on accident alert status Thursday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Fountain is on accident alert status Thursday as cold and snow move into the region.

Under accident alert, or cold reporting, crashes that fall under the following criteria can be reported within 72 hours, rather than calling police to the scene:

- No injuries

- No suspected drug or alcohol use

- All drivers are licensed

- All vehicles are registered

To report a crash, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.