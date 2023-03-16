The final four candidates in the running to be the next D-20 superintendent pitch parents on their plans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The four finalists in the running to lead the largest local school district met with parents Wednesday night to make their final pitches for being hired.

District 20 leaders plan to make their new superintendent next week. But first the final four took to a stage in front of dozens of parents and staff members to pitch their qualifications and visions for the district if they are hired.

Substitute teacher Tiana Clark says she is looking for the most well-rounded candidate.

“I want someone who will make priorities for all students not just say it but believe it and follow it,” Clark said. “It’s such a huge role there’s over 26,000 students that they are going to represent, and it is important that everyone is engaged. There’s so many types of students to need to be represented.”

Thursday evening the same four will present in front of the board of education meeting participants from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

