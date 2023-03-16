Denver police officer arrested on theft charges

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A Denver police officer is accused of stealing thousands of dollars by clocking in for hours he did not work.

The Denver Police Department announced earlier this week that Ryan Roybal, 45, had been arrested for felony theft. The police department says the allegations stem from a second job that Roybal worked in his off-time.

Denver Police said it launched an investigation into Roybal after being alerted by his other employer that he was absent for several shifts he had claimed to work.

“Investigators spent countless hours reviewing surveillance video provided by the employer and comparing the evidence against the officer’s timesheets and discovered several shift discrepancies,” the police department said.

The alleged discrepancies added up to nearly $9,000.

Roybal was placed on a modified duty assignment in early March after DPD Internal Affairs confirmed there was evidence he may have broken the law, then arrested Tuesday night following further investigation. He is currently on unpaid leave pending the results of the case against him.

Under Colorado state law, officers convicted of a felony are prohibited from working as a police officer.

Roybal has been with the Denver Police Department since 2014.

