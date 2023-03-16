C-DOT says don’t test your luck this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

912 people have been arrested for a DUI during these enforcement periods.
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - St. Patrick’s Day weekend is right around the corner.

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, marks a day when bargoers should not leave drinking and driving to luck.

C-DOT and the Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) are teaming up with Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, one of the stops along the Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl, to keep drunk drivers off the roads. They plan to give away $10 gift cards for Lyft to encourage safe transportation options.

Last year, 27 people died from a crash involving a driver who was drunk or high in El Paso County- a 23% increase from the previous year. But law enforcement is gearing up to keep that number down this year. To do that, C-DOT will give out Lyft gift cards while supplies last.

With a sober ride option, C-DOT says there is no excuse to hit the road during this heavy-drinking holiday while drunk.

So far this year, 912 people have been arrested for a DUI during these enforcement periods.

The $10 Lyft credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last and can be redeemed with the code “SPDSAFE” in the Lyft app until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to apply for the credit directly to the Lyft app from a mobile device.

