2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Pueblo, suspected of conspiring to commit murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are suspected of conspiring to commit murder following a drive-by shooting in Pueblo on Wednesday.

Pueblo Police are reporting they received a call just after 10 in the morning for a reported drive-by shooting in the 2400 block of Lake Ave. The neighborhood is southeast of Lake Minnequa. When police arrived in the area, they found bullet holes in a trailer and at least one person was inside at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

A suspect description was given to police and they found the suspect vehicle not far from the scene near Brown and Jones, less than two miles from the shooting north of Lake Minnequa. Police tried to pull over the driver of the suspect vehicle.

“The vehicle failed to yield, but ultimately crashed into a parked vehicle in the 1400 block of Wabash Ave.,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police reads. “Additional Officers in the area, responded and the two occupants of the vehicle, 20-year-old Fred Maisel, and 18-year-old Adam Ruiz, were taken into custody without incident. A pistol and extended magazine were observed in plain sight in the vehicle, which was impounded pending a search warrant.”

Police add one of the suspects admitted to planning the shooting.

The suspects were identified as Fred Maisel and Adam Ruiz. The pair is facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

