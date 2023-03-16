2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Pueblo, suspected of conspiring to commit murder

Drive-by shooting suspects.
Drive-by shooting suspects.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are suspected of conspiring to commit murder following a drive-by shooting in Pueblo on Wednesday.

Pueblo Police are reporting they received a call just after 10 in the morning for a reported drive-by shooting in the 2400 block of Lake Ave. The neighborhood is southeast of Lake Minnequa. When police arrived in the area, they found bullet holes in a trailer and at least one person was inside at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

A suspect description was given to police and they found the suspect vehicle not far from the scene near Brown and Jones, less than two miles from the shooting north of Lake Minnequa. Police tried to pull over the driver of the suspect vehicle.

“The vehicle failed to yield, but ultimately crashed into a parked vehicle in the 1400 block of Wabash Ave.,” part of a news release from Pueblo Police reads. “Additional Officers in the area, responded and the two occupants of the vehicle, 20-year-old Fred Maisel, and 18-year-old Adam Ruiz, were taken into custody without incident. A pistol and extended magazine were observed in plain sight in the vehicle, which was impounded pending a search warrant.”

Police add one of the suspects admitted to planning the shooting.

The suspects were identified as Fred Maisel and Adam Ruiz. The pair is facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill that would give renters more protections from evictions in Colorado is headed to the...
Renters rights bill could make it a lot more difficult for landlords to evict their tenants
Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
2 Colorado Springs parents found guilty for the death of their child
Cold case graphic.
Murder suspect arrested nearly 2 decades after woman’s body was found by hikers in Colorado
In a package of bills, the governor said he hopes to fill high-demand jobs with a new plan.
Colorado governor proposes investments to fill law enforcement, other critical jobs
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast

Latest News

Chase is the recipient of a Make-A-Wish program thanks to Pueblo County HS.
Wishes do come true: A Colorado boy gets his dream funded after heart transplant
3.15.23
WATCH: US Air Force Academy building new cyber innovation center
A local community of students is making a difference in the lives of four Colorado kids...
WATCH: Make A Wish Foundation Raises 29K
Law enforcement presence at a Colorado high school 3/15/23.
Shots fired near a Colorado school, multiple people in custody