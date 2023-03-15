WANTED: ‘Snakebit Bandit’ sought by authorities in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - A person authorities have nicknamed the “Snakebit Bandit” is wanted for allegedly robbing at least five banks in Colorado.

The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver Police Department are asking for the public’s help with locating the suspect. The suspect is described as a white male, 5′7″ – 5′9″ tall, approximately 150 lbs., with a thin build.

“Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the above descriptions. Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly,” part of a news release from the FBI reads. “Bank robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each federal offense, and sentences can increase if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime. The FBI continues to provide financial institutions with best practices for security to make them less vulnerable to robberies.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-639-7171.

The banks that were robbed include:

• March 9 at approximately 4:42 p.m., Bank of the West, 2050 S. Downing St., Denver

• Feb. 16 at approximately 4:36 p.m., First Citizen’s Bank, 3611 E. 1st Ave., Denver

• Feb. 10 at approximately 4:27 p.m., Bank of the West, 2 Steele St., Denver

• Feb. 2 at approximately 12:00 p.m., Huntington Bank, 2084 S. Broadway, Denver

• Jan. 14 at approximately 1:00 p.m., US Bank, 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.