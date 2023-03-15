Smoke visible from small fires burning on Fort Carson property

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - It appeared two small fires were burning on Fort Carson property Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 3:15 p.m., viewers reached out as smoke was visible from south of Colorado Springs. The smoke was also visible from the KKTV 11 News Cheyenne Mountain camera. As of 3:30 p.m., it appeared there were two small fires burning, but neither appeared to be concerning.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson explained the small fires were in the “Large Impact Area” on the post and are tied to training. It isn’t confirmed if it is connected or not, but the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division is conducting a live-fire training exercise through March 17.

The fires appeared to be out before 5 p.m.

The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information as several viewers were concerned about the amount of smoke that was visible. This article may not be updated as the fires did not pose a risk to anyone or anything last time this article was updated.

