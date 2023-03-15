Shots fired near a Colorado school, multiple people in custody

Law enforcement presence at a Colorado high school 3/15/23.(CBS Colorado)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - After a report of shots fired near a Colorado school, another school was placed on lockdown in the Brighton area on Wednesday.

Brighton Police are reporting they received a call for shots fired at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of 9th Avenue and Bush Street, the intersection is near Bolt Academy. School Resource Officers were already in the area and were on the scene soon after. Shell casings were found at the first scene.

Police are reporting at least one person transported themselves to nearby urgent care with gunshot wounds. The victim is expected to survive.

A short time after the reported shooting, two suspects were taken into custody near Prairie View High School when police spotted a suspect vehicle. The school was put on lockdown for a period of time. A third suspect was taken into custody soon after. Police believe they have everyone involved in custody.

No one involved has been publicly identified by police, it isn’t clear if students were involved.

Posted by Brighton Police Department on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

