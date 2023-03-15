Renters rights bill could make it a lot more difficult for landlords to evict their tenants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bill that would give renters more protections from evictions in Colorado is headed to the State Senate after passing out of the House Tuesday.

HB23-1171 creates the Just Cause Eviction Policy in Colorado law to prevent an unnecessary eviction when a tenant abides by the lease agreement and keeps up with rental payments. It permits landlords to evict a tenant when a tenant:

· Fails to pay rent after the landlord provides a written notice of nonpayment,

· Commits a substantial lease violation and does not cure it within 10 days of receiving written notice of the violation,

· Refuses to allow the landlord to enter the property after the landlord has given at least 72 hours of notice, unless the lease requires a longer period of notice, or

· Refuses to sign a new rental agreement with terms that are substantially identical to the current agreement.

It also permits some no-fault evictions, which allow a landlord to evict for demolition, conversion, or substantial repairs to a residence, and for the purpose of allowing the landlord or their family to live in the unit as a primary residence. If a landlord moves forward with a no-fault eviction, they must provide two months’ rent worth of relocation assistance. Renters under 18 years old, over 60 years old, low-income, or with a disability qualify for a third month of relocation assistance. The bill includes certain exemptions from the relocation assistance requirement, including small landlords.

The bill exempts short-term rentals and properties owned by landlords who rent out a portion of their primary residence, including an accessory dwelling unit.

While renter’s rights advocates are championing the proposed beefed up protections, some think this goes too far.

Colorado Legal Services attorney Clinton Albert said this would help provide firmer protections in the law for tenants.

“I think it’s important that the steps are taken to protect renters here and Colorado Springs and across the rest of the state,” Albert said.

The Colorado Realtor Association has spoken out against parts of the bill. They’re also calling for some changes including language that would make the end of a lease or contract grounds for a no-fault eviction.

