Pueblo Fire Department warning public of new phone scam circulating

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A scam phone call is making the rounds in Pueblo -- and it could sound pretty convincing.

The Pueblo Fire Department and the city sent out a warning earlier this week.

Here’s how the scam works: The caller will ask their intended victim to join a Pueblo Fire Department support group by paying a one-time registration fee. The Pueblo fire chief says not only does no such group exist, but the Pueblo Fire Department will never solicit citizens for a payment or registration fee of any kind.

“Our services are paid for by the taxpayers, and if we ever do some kind of fundraising effort, it will be communicated explicitly our intentions to generate revenue,” said Chief Barb Huber.  “Sometimes you may see firefighters ask for a donation like when we do something such as “Fill the Boot.

“We are not outreaching to the community for a support group at this time and encourage the public to ignore, decline or report these calls.”

Anyone with questions about the scam or related to Pueblo Fire Department protocol or public outreach can call 719-553-2830 for more information.

