New state bill aims to refund teachers for school supplies, other out-of-pockets costs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - It’s no secret teachers are underpaid, and a new state House bill introduced last month aims to help them keep more of their hard-earned money.

Teachers often have to spend money out of their own pockets to cover classroom supplies, field trips, educational materials and other expenses that pop up during the school year. Under HB23-1208, teachers would be reimbursed for these costs through a state income tax credit.

The bill summary reads:

“For income tax years commencing on or after January 1, 2023, but before January 1, 2027, the bill allows a refundable state income tax credit, which is intended to offset the various expenses that licensed teachers often incur throughout an academic year for classroom supplies, professional development costs, supplemental educational materials, field trips, and other items that improve the quality of the educational services that they provide, to a licensed teacher who is employed as a teacher in a public school on a full-time basis for at least one-half of an academic year (eligible teacher) during the income tax year for which the credit is claimed.

“The amount of the credit is $1,000 for an eligible teacher who is employed for the equivalent of an entire academic year and $500 for a teacher who is employed for one-half of an academic year. Two eligible teachers who file a joint income tax return may each claim the credit.”

The full text can be read here.

The bill is sponsored by two Republicans and a Democrat. It’s currently on the legislative agenda to be heard on March 23.

