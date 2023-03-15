MISSING: Woman last seen in Colorado Feb. 21

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a month after a woman disappeared, the Crowly County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with locating her.

According to a missing person poster provided to the public from the sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Julia Johnson disappeared on Feb. 21. She was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt Jacket, pajama pants and hiking boots. She has hazel eyes, stand at about 5′10″, weighs about 180 pounds, and last she was seen, she had purple hair.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-267-5237.

