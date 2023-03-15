Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

The probe will focus on how regulators, including some feds, missed the financial storm. (CNN, POOL, WMUR, WCVB, FEDERALRESERVE.GOV, STRINGR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:31 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have launched investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The investigations – which are separate inquiries – are in the early stages and will also examine the actions of the bank’s senior executives, the person said.

The Justice Department’s investigation involves federal prosecutors in California, along with prosecutors involved in fraud cases, the person said.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the specific details of the ongoing investigations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Silicon Valley Bank crumbled in what is the largest closure of a U.S. lender since 2008. (CNN, WHDH, POOL, STRINGR, CBS’ “FACE THE NATION”, FDIC)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest photos for Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba.
2 Colorado Springs parents found guilty for the death of their child
Cold case graphic.
Murder suspect arrested nearly 2 decades after woman’s body was found by hikers in Colorado
Reward poster.
Up to $50,000 reward offered after postal carrier robbed in Colorado
Springs police: Woman in stolen car rams tactical vehicle while trying to get away
The YWCA of MDI celebrated “PI Day” in a way that has almost nothing to do with math and...
National Pi Day: Two Colorado Springs schools recognized for statewide math excellence

Latest News

Generic photo of grocery shopping
Colorado Health Department raising awareness about food reimbursement program
3.15.23
Warm Wednesday - Wintry Thursday
Lumber is stored in the yard at East Coast Lumber, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Hampstead, N.H....
US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs
Alex Morisey lifts himself out of his wheelchair in his room at a nursing home in Philadelphia,...
In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on pennies