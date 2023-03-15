Colorado Health Department raising awareness about food reimbursement program

Youth and senior care providers encouraged to enroll
Generic photo of grocery shopping
Generic photo of grocery shopping
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:15 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - March 12-18 is recognized as National Child and Adult Care Food Program Week, which highlights the program that helps reimburse care providers for serving healthy meals.

“The program will reimburse for two meals and a snack served to each participant every day and, by statue, child and adult care providers already have to meet nutrition requirements, so why not get reimbursed for participating in the Child and Adult Food Care Program?” explained Naomi Steenson, Colorado Department of Health and Environment Director for the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Nationally, this program provides around 5 million free, healthy meals to participants every day.

Meal standards are set by the U.S Department of Agriculture and serves milk, fruits, grains, and protein that meet the standards for a wide variety of culturally sensitive foods.

CDPHE wants to bring awareness to this program to encourage more providers to enroll and create a more convenient access to healthy food in our state.

“We are coming out of a pandemic and food costs are at an all-time high. Providers are already providing meals to children and adults in care and so, why not participate in a program and help cover the costs of providing meals?” said Steenson.

For more information on enrollment, click here.

