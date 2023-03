EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An avalanche forced the closure of Highway 24 in Colorado on Wednesday close to Vail.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure between Eagle River and FS Road.

#US24 westbound: Road closed due to an avalanche between Eagle River and FS Rd. 762. https://t.co/Jm6UttfjAi — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 15, 2023

