2 Colorado Springs parents found guilty for the death of their child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A guilty verdict was handed out for two Colorado parents for the death of their child this week.

According to online court records, Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba were found guilty of child abuse by knowingly or recklessly causing the death of their child, Cairo Jak Astacio, who was younger than two years old at the time. Police started their investigation on Nov. 12, 2021 when they learned about the passing of Cairo.

“The investigation revealed that Cairo died of a fentanyl overdose while in his home,” a news release by CSPD read.

Police reported both parents were under the influence of fentanyl at the time Cario passed away. Arrest papers obtained by 11 News state drug paraphernalia was found inside the couple’s home.

The sentencing for the couple is scheduled for May 10.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.