WATCH: New research suggests certain medications could reduce alcohol cravings

WATCH: New research suggests certain medications could reduce alcohol cravings
By Carel Lajara
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New research suggests that Apremilast, a medication used to treat psoriasis and sold under the brand name Otezla, reduces alcohol cravings, according to Steve Carleton, Chief Clinical Officer at Gallus Medical Detox Center.

This week, Carleton joined Digital Anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to discuss the latest developments when it comes to treating alcoholism, including the potential benefits of Apremilast.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on North Foote early on the morning of March 13, 2023. The incident started hours...
Domestic disturbance suspect shot by Springs police following hours-long search
Daylight saving time
CO: Still springing your clock forward? Here’s why
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs.
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs under investigation
One-lane roads in each direction will be the new norm from tonight and into the next five...
Million-dollar project on South Academy Boulevard expected to cause traffic for years

Latest News

Chipeta Elementary is one of two Colorado Springs schools recognize by Governor Polis for...
WATCH - Two Colorado Springs get statewide recognition for math achievements
WATCH: New research suggests certain medications could reduce alcohol cravings
WATCH: New research suggests certain medications could reduce alcohol cravings
Cold case graphic.
Murder suspect arrested nearly 2 decades after woman’s body was found by hikers in Colorado
Larry Fuller was a father of four when he was shot and killed in Colorado.
Authorities ask for help in Colorado cold case for father of 4