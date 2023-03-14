WATCH: New research suggests certain medications could reduce alcohol cravings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New research suggests that Apremilast, a medication used to treat psoriasis and sold under the brand name Otezla, reduces alcohol cravings, according to Steve Carleton, Chief Clinical Officer at Gallus Medical Detox Center.

This week, Carleton joined Digital Anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to discuss the latest developments when it comes to treating alcoholism, including the potential benefits of Apremilast.

