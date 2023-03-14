WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis announces new investments for Colorado workforce
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis will be joined by state legislators to announce legislation aimed at filling in-demand jobs in Colorado, as wells as saving people money on advanced training and education for high-paying jobs.
Speakers expected to attend include:
- Governor Jared Polis
- Speaker Julie McCluskie
- State Representative Matthew Martinez
- State Representative Don Wilson
- State Representative Perry Will
- State Senator Janet Buckner
- Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen
- Angie Paccione, Executive Director of the Department of Higher Education
- Eve Lieberman, Executive Director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade
- Katy Anthes, Colorado Department of Education Commissioner
- Rick Garcia, Executive Director of the Department of Local Affairs
- Andre Stancil, Executive Director of the Department of Corrections
- Joe Garcia, Chancellor of the Colorado Community College System
