WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis announces new investments for Colorado workforce

By Carel Lajara
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis will be joined by state legislators to announce legislation aimed at filling in-demand jobs in Colorado, as wells as saving people money on advanced training and education for high-paying jobs.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 11:30 a.m.

Speakers expected to attend include:

  • Governor Jared Polis
  • Speaker Julie McCluskie
  • State Representative Matthew Martinez
  • State Representative Don Wilson
  • State Representative Perry Will
  • State Senator Janet Buckner
  • Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen
  • Angie Paccione, Executive Director of the Department of Higher Education
  • Eve Lieberman, Executive Director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade
  • Katy Anthes, Colorado Department of Education Commissioner
  • Rick Garcia, Executive Director of the Department of Local Affairs
  • Andre Stancil, Executive Director of the Department of Corrections
  • Joe Garcia, Chancellor of the Colorado Community College System

