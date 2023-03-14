WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis announces new investments for Colorado workforce

DENVER (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis will be joined by state legislators to announce legislation aimed at filling in-demand jobs in Colorado, as wells as saving people money on advanced training and education for high-paying jobs.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 11:30 a.m.

Speakers expected to attend include:

Governor Jared Polis

Speaker Julie McCluskie

State Representative Matthew Martinez

State Representative Don Wilson

State Representative Perry Will

State Senator Janet Buckner

Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen

Angie Paccione, Executive Director of the Department of Higher Education

Eve Lieberman, Executive Director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade

Katy Anthes, Colorado Department of Education Commissioner

Rick Garcia, Executive Director of the Department of Local Affairs

Andre Stancil, Executive Director of the Department of Corrections

Joe Garcia, Chancellor of the Colorado Community College System

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.