Up to $50,000 reward offered after postal carrier robbed in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who robbed a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is reporting the robbery was carried out in Denver on Jan. 28 just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Kearney Street and 19th Avenue. The suspect fled the crime scene in a Honda sedan.

“The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a red jacket,” a reward poster issued by Postal Inspectors reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3959685.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.