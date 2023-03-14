Springs police: Woman in stolen car rams tactical vehicle while trying to get away

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman allegedly tried outrunning police after she was caught red-handed in stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.

The vehicle was one of two that detectives with CSPD’s Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Motor Vehicle Theft Unit found parked at the Sandcreek Commons condominium complex off Airport Road just west of Powers.

“The stolen vehicles, a Hyundai SUV and a Kia sedan, were both running, and each had someone in the driver’s seat,” police said.

A tactical unit was called to assist with contacting the drivers. As the team was pulling up, police say one of the drivers saw them.

“The driver of the Kia sedan, 42-year-old Katrina Pete, observed officers and rammed one of the Tac Team vehicles to escape,” a police lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter. “The Kia caused significant damage to both the Tac Team vehicle and sedan.”

The lieutenant said the suspect drove a short distance further, then jumped out of the car and started running.

“She was apprehended a short time later,” the lieutenant said.

Police say the second driver then tried making a run for it too -- and was immediately detained. That suspect was identified as 19-year-old Damien Pete.

“Both Petes sustained minor injuries,” police said. “There were no injuries to officers.”

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Criminal Justice Center. Jail records indicate they remain in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight saving time
CO: Still springing your clock forward? Here’s why
The scene on North Foote early on the morning of March 13, 2023. The incident started hours...
Domestic disturbance suspect shot by Springs police following hours-long search
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
One-lane roads in each direction will be the new norm from tonight and into the next five...
Million-dollar project on South Academy Boulevard expected to cause traffic for years
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs.
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs under investigation

Latest News

Chipeta Elementary is one of two Colorado Springs schools recognize by Governor Polis for...
WATCH - Two Colorado Springs get statewide recognition for math achievements
Mayor John Suthers said the city went above the requirements outlined in the lawsuit, and he...
‘I consider this the poster child’: Colorado Springs mayor celebrates progress on storm water infrastructure
Beautiful Tuesday
Beautiful Tuesday
Katariina Gibson is accused of providing the fentanyl that killed another jail inmate
WATCH: Woman suspected of bringing fentanyl into El Paso County jail reportedly got past numerous security measures