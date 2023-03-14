Springs police: Woman in stolen car rams tactical vehicle while trying to get away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman allegedly tried outrunning police after she was caught red-handed in stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.

The vehicle was one of two that detectives with CSPD’s Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Motor Vehicle Theft Unit found parked at the Sandcreek Commons condominium complex off Airport Road just west of Powers.

“The stolen vehicles, a Hyundai SUV and a Kia sedan, were both running, and each had someone in the driver’s seat,” police said.

A tactical unit was called to assist with contacting the drivers. As the team was pulling up, police say one of the drivers saw them.

“The driver of the Kia sedan, 42-year-old Katrina Pete, observed officers and rammed one of the Tac Team vehicles to escape,” a police lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter. “The Kia caused significant damage to both the Tac Team vehicle and sedan.”

The lieutenant said the suspect drove a short distance further, then jumped out of the car and started running.

“She was apprehended a short time later,” the lieutenant said.

Police say the second driver then tried making a run for it too -- and was immediately detained. That suspect was identified as 19-year-old Damien Pete.

“Both Petes sustained minor injuries,” police said. “There were no injuries to officers.”

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Criminal Justice Center. Jail records indicate they remain in custody as of Tuesday morning.

