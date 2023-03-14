Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured

Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old on horseback was killed and two other teens were injured early Tuesday in Dallas in a collision between a vehicle and the group of teens, who were riding stolen horses, police said.

The two riders who were injured — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — were hospitalized in stable condition after the 5:30 a.m. crash, police said. Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian and the third horse was injured but expected to survive, according to police.

The crash occurred in an area about 7 miles south of downtown along Great Trinity Forest Way, a highway that crosses Interstate 45. Much of the area around Great Trinity Forest Way east of Interstate 45 is forested.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight saving time
CO: Still springing your clock forward? Here’s why
The scene on North Foote early on the morning of March 13, 2023. The incident started hours...
Domestic disturbance suspect shot by Springs police following hours-long search
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
One-lane roads in each direction will be the new norm from tonight and into the next five...
Million-dollar project on South Academy Boulevard expected to cause traffic for years
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs.
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs under investigation

Latest News

Chipeta Elementary is one of two Colorado Springs schools recognize by Governor Polis for...
WATCH - Two Colorado Springs get statewide recognition for math achievements
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
Ways to save on Spring Break
Tips to save on your trip or staycation this spring break
A 90-year-old woman in Arizona spent her birthday skydiving.
'I had no fear whatsoever': Grandmother spends 90th birthday jumping out of an airplane
Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at Gotham Hall on...
Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post