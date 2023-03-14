Newly hired police officer helps deliver healthy baby girl

A recently hired officer in Scott City, Missouri is being recognized for going above and beyond. (Source: KFVS)
By Jeffrey Bullard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Missouri police officer on the job for just five months responded to a call he will never forget when he helped deliver a baby.

At the end of Scott City police officer James Haney’s shift last week, he got a call about a woman going into labor. When he arrived at the home, he found the woman’s water had already broken and the baby was crowning.

Haney has only been on the police force for five months and said he had never delivered a baby, but his 12 years of military experience prepared him for this situation.

“Me and mom had a quick talk, and I was like, ‘This is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to do it,’ she’s like, ‘OK,’ and literally within a minute or two we had a baby girl,” Haney said. “Mom did great; mom did amazing.”

After the birth, EMS arrived to take the family to the hospital.

Haney said this entire situation is something he’s proud to have been a part of.

The mother came home from the hospital on Monday with her healthy newborn and said she’s happy to be resting.

Scott City is located in southeast Missouri, just south of Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight saving time
CO: Still springing your clock forward? Here’s why
The scene on North Foote early on the morning of March 13, 2023. The incident started hours...
Domestic disturbance suspect shot by Springs police following hours-long search
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
One-lane roads in each direction will be the new norm from tonight and into the next five...
Million-dollar project on South Academy Boulevard expected to cause traffic for years
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs.
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs under investigation

Latest News

Chipeta Elementary is one of two Colorado Springs schools recognize by Governor Polis for...
WATCH - Two Colorado Springs get statewide recognition for math achievements
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead