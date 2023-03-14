Murder suspect arrested nearly 2 decades after woman’s body was found by hikers in Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of 2nd-degree murder after the body of a woman was found by hikers in Colorado back in 2006.

The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office issued a news release this week announcing the arrest of John Angerer for the murder of Angela Wilds. The DA’s office explained Wilds’ body was found by two hikers near Lyons in unincorporated Boulder County on June 4, 2006.

“The body was completely nude, except for a cross ring on the left hand,” part of the news release reads. “The body appeared to have been dragged from a nearby shallow grave, presumably by a large predator. Deputies located a pair of yellow ski pants, a sleeping bag, and a pillow in a pillowcase, all neatly folded up near the gravesite. There was no information in the area that identified the victim. She remained unidentified for months.”

In November of 2006, DNA analysis confirmed the woman’s identity as Wilds. In 2009, investigators were able to connect Angerer to the crime scene. While Angerer was arrested in 2010, a judge dismissed the case stating the charge of 2nd-degree murder was not supported by probable cause.

“For the past several years, investigators with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office have continued to work on the case,” the news release added. “That investigation has included identifying new witnesses, re-interviewing individuals previously known to law enforcement, consulting with forensic pathologists, and submitting further items to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for testing and DNA analysis.”

The DA’s Office presented the case to the Grand Jury and on Feb. 16 of this year, the Grand Jury returned an indictment of Angerer for 2nd-degree murder. Angerer was arrested in Alaska on March 9.

“I am glad that we were able [to] move our investigation into the homicide of Angela Wilds forward,” said Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson. “I am proud that our detectives didn’t give up on this cold case, we know Angela’s family has been waiting a long time for this day to come. Her family is in our thoughts as we take the next steps in the judicial process.”

The extradition process was underway as of Monday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.