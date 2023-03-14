Lifeguards rescue little white dog named Tofu who swam out to sea

When lifeguards responded to a call for a dog on the loose, they said he immediate took off into the ocean. (SOURCE: Long Beach Fire Dept./MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – A small dog is back with its owners after lifeguards rescued the pup from the Pacific Ocean.

In an Instagram post by the Long Beach Fire Department, officials said lifeguards were called for a dog running loose around 6 p.m. Monday.

When lifeguards arrived, they said the dog, named Tofu, ran out to the ocean.

One of the lifeguards put on his wetsuit and grabbed his rescue board and buoy before heading out to rescue the little white dog.

Tofu made it out to the swim line when the lifeguard, with help from a rescue boat, got the dog on a rescue board and brought him safely back to shore.

After bringing the dog back to the fire department, officials made a follow-up post informing that the owners of Tofu had been found and that the dog was returned to their care.

“We had a couple of fun photos with him [Tofu] when he was with us! We are glad he’s back with his family. Although, we miss him around,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on North Foote early on the morning of March 13, 2023. The incident started hours...
Domestic disturbance suspect shot by Springs police following hours-long search
Daylight saving time
CO: Still springing your clock forward? Here’s why
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Colorado Springs teen in desperate need of new lungs
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs.
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs under investigation
One-lane roads in each direction will be the new norm from tonight and into the next five...
Million-dollar project on South Academy Boulevard expected to cause traffic for years

Latest News

Chipeta Elementary is one of two Colorado Springs schools recognize by Governor Polis for...
WATCH - Two Colorado Springs get statewide recognition for math achievements
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli...
2 runaway teens from group home died from alcohol poisoning, medical examiner says
California lifeguards rescued a small white dog that swam out to sea.
Lifeguards rescue little white dog named Tofu who swam out to sea