CU football’s spring game to be televised on ESPN

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Deion Sanders will be taking the national stage with the CU football team before their regular 2023 season even kicks off.

It was announced this week that the Black and Gold Day Spring Game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

“Coach Prime’s” first spring game with CU is scheduled for April 22 at 1 p.m. As of Monday, 35,000 tickets had been sold for the game and is already expected to be the highest-attended spring game in CU history. Colorado’s will be the only spring game that will air on the main ESPN network and one of only two along with National Champion Georgia (which will air on ESPN2) not on either ESPN+ or conference networks.

The first spring practice for the Buffs is this Sunday.

