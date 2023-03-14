Colorado Springs Police ask for help with 40-year-old cold case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs shared a photo of Marvin Teigen on Monday reminding the public of a cold case that is now 40 years old.

According to police, Teigen was killed in Colorado Springs on March 13, 1983 at the Chateau Motel. An address wasn’t available in the cold case report, and it isn’t clear if it is the same Chateau Motel located in the present day in the downtown Colorado Springs area.

“Reports indicated the day before, on March 12, 1983, police officers had been dispatched to the Motel on the report of a disturbance and a fight inside Marvins motel room,” part of the cold case report reads. “Upon officers arrival, they observed two unharmed male parties through the window. Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

