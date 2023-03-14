CC Hockey watch party at Ed Robson arena Friday as the Tigers look to upset DU

Colorado College - Denver hockey rivalry
Colorado College - Denver hockey rivalry(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An in-state rivalry will be taking place in the postseason as the Colorado College Hockey team gets set to take on DU!

The Tigers advanced to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minn. after upsetting the number 2 seed, Western Michigan. CC will be the first No. 7 seed to advance to the league’s final four. DU is the top-seeded team in the tournament.

There will be a watch party at Ed Robson Arena this Friday with free admission. The arena is located at 849 N Tejon St. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the public can enter at the main entrance located on the northwest corner of the arena. Limited concessions will be available. The puck is scheduled to drop just after 3 p.m.

