California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of child sex abuse

FILE - The suspect pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child,...
FILE - The suspect pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.(Pexels/Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — A onetime Teacher of the Year at a Southern California school pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple child sex abuse charges involving a former student, prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Ma, a 34-year-old teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in National City near San Diego, was arrested last week.

Detectives began investigating after a mother reported suspicions that her 13-year-old was in an inappropriate relationship with a former teacher, according to the National City Police Department.

Police did not release details of the investigation because the alleged victim is a minor.

Ma pleaded not guilty to 15 criminal counts, including lewd acts upon a child and contact of minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Los Angeles Times reported National School District Superintendent Leighangela Brady said at a school board meeting March 8 that the community was trying to process the “unthinkable situation.”

Ma taught in the district since 2013 and had a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in education, both from UC San Diego, according to her Teacher of the Year profile in the San Diego Union Tribune.

The award was announced last year by the San Diego County Office of Education.

Ma was held without bail. A bail review hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of N. Academy and Palmer Park was closed Sunday after a crash that landed...
At least 8 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs
One-lane roads in each direction will be the new norm from tonight and into the next five...
Million-dollar project on South Academy Boulevard expected to cause traffic for years
MESA RIDGE STATE CHAMPS
2 Colorado Springs-area basketball teams win state titles
A dog is dead and an officer is injured after police assisted animal law enforcement officials...
Dog dies, officer injured northeast of downtown Colorado Springs
In-N-Out in Colorado
Another In-N-Out coming to Colorado

Latest News

FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists
Beautiful Tuesday
Beautiful Tuesday
Mayor John Suthers said the city went above the requirements outlined in the lawsuit, and he...
“I consider this the poster child,” Colorado Springs mayor celebrates progress on storm water infrastructure
As a $4.6 million wraps up, the city of Colorado Springs is celebrating progress on a project...
WATCH: Million dollar project part of lawsuit against city prepares to wrap