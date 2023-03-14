Authorities ask for help in Colorado cold case for father of 4

Larry Fuller was a father of four when he was shot and killed in Colorado.
Larry Fuller was a father of four when he was shot and killed in Colorado.
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:22 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IGNACIO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shared a post to social media concerning the cold case homicide investigation for 49-year-old Larry Fuller.

According to the CBI, Fuller was a father of four at the time he was killed on Jan. 1, 2009. CBI adds Fuller was walking home from Sidekick Bar in Ignacio just before 2 in the morning when he was shot in the 300 block of Goddard Avenue.

“Investigators believe Fuller’s death may have been the result of an altercation at the bar earlier that night,” a news release from the CBI adds.

The CBI is asking anyone with information to contact Agent Brandon Ludwig at 970-210-5941.

