Authorities ask for help in Colorado cold case for father of 4

IGNACIO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shared a post to social media concerning the cold case homicide investigation for 49-year-old Larry Fuller.

According to the CBI, Fuller was a father of four at the time he was killed on Jan. 1, 2009. CBI adds Fuller was walking home from Sidekick Bar in Ignacio just before 2 in the morning when he was shot in the 300 block of Goddard Avenue.

“Investigators believe Fuller’s death may have been the result of an altercation at the bar earlier that night,” a news release from the CBI adds.

The CBI is asking anyone with information to contact Agent Brandon Ludwig at 970-210-5941.

The CBI is seeking information in a 2009 #coldcase in Ignacio in southwest Colorado. Click here for details: https://t.co/A3FYoA5XwV pic.twitter.com/5r9q6owp7u — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) March 14, 2023

