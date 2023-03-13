Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs under investigation

Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs.
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was seriously injured following a crash in Colorado Springs Sunday night, and police believe the driver was under the influence.

Police are reporting they got the call about 7:20 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash near Cheyenne Mountain Road and Hancock Avenue on the south side of the city near I-25. Firefighters at the scene were forced to extricate the driver, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to police.

Early into the investigation, police believe the driver was under the influence. The name of the driver wasn’t available last time this article was updated Monday afternoon.

The scene was cleared by about 8:20 p.m.

This article may or may not updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information in regard to a large first responder presence.

49 people lost their lives in the Pulse Nightclub shooting back in June of 2016. Survivor...
