Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was seriously injured following a crash in Colorado Springs Sunday night, and police believe the driver was under the influence.

Police are reporting they got the call about 7:20 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash near Cheyenne Mountain Road and Hancock Avenue on the south side of the city near I-25. Firefighters at the scene were forced to extricate the driver, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to police.

Early into the investigation, police believe the driver was under the influence. The name of the driver wasn’t available last time this article was updated Monday afternoon.

The scene was cleared by about 8:20 p.m.

Crews are working to extricate a single patient. pic.twitter.com/K9u625lbUQ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 13, 2023

