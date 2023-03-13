Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor shares journey to help survivors of Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This Sunday marks four months since five lives were lost in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Now, a survivor of another mass shooting is speaking to 11 News, hoping to help survivors of the Club Q shooting. Many of our viewers remember the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Florida that claimed 49 lives in June of 2016.

11 News Reporter Brian Sherrod spoke with survivor Brandon Wolf to provide tips to victims of a mass shooting. Wolf is using his journey to help others.

“You walk into a safe space to have a drink with your friend and the next day you are getting news that he’s been shot nine times and he’s not coming home,” said Wolf. “That was heartbreak.”

Wolf survived the shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando back in June 2016. He lost more than one friend that day.

“I learned that my second friend had passed away,” said Wolf. “I wanted to cry. I wanted to scream. I wanted to shout but nothing came out.”

49 people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside of the club. Almost seven years later in November of 2022, five people were killed in a mass shooting at Club Q.

“This was so traumatic and so violent,” said Wolf. “It was so painful that I didn’t stop crying. I physically could not stop my eyes from crying for several days.”

Now, Wolf is using his experience to help others. As an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, he says he is continuously fighting for civil rights and against gun violence. Wolf says it starts with feeling your emotions.

“There was deep grief,” said Wolf. “There was deep pain. There was trauma and shock. There was anger. Absolutely anger at a system they had failed us so badly.”

Wolf tells 11 News the best way to help a friend or family member who’s experienced traumatic violence is to be there for them. Ask them how they are doing, even if it means sitting in silence until they are ready to talk.

“Lean on those who have been in similar situations and lean on each other,” said Wolf. “You don’t have to go through this alone.”

A page has been added on Facebook called First Responders Unit. This is used for survivors to share their experiences and advice on how they can move forward.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.